Kapil Dev Backs Kohli's Comeback Amid Lean Spell

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev has expressed confidence that Virat Kohli will determine his own path to recovering form amid his current struggle, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and World Test Championship remaining pivotal for India. Known as the 'Chase Master,' Kohli has found the 2024 season to be challenging, having lost his once-unstoppable hunger for runs.

In Test matches this year, Kohli has managed to score 373 runs at an average of 26.64, achieving just one fifty and a century. Notably, he celebrated his 81st international century in Perth during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but subsequent lackluster performances in Adelaide underscored his struggles. Kapil commented on Kohli's situation, saying, "Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers in our country. If he's going through a rough period, it's ultimately up to him how quickly he can rebound."

Kohli's underperformance has been seen across formats, scoring 611 runs in 21 matches this year at an average of 22.62. Only on select occasions has he showcased his brilliance, including a vital 76 in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa and a decisive unbeaten 100 in Perth. As the Border-Gavaskar series, currently tied at 1-1, shifts to Brisbane, all eyes remain focused on Kohli's performance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)