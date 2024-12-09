Left Menu

Kapil Dev Urges Patience in Judging Bumrah's Captaincy Potential

Former cricketer Kapil Dev advises waiting before considering Jasprit Bumrah to replace Rohit Sharma as captain. India, with Bumrah at the helm, won a game in Perth but lost in Adelaide. Dev emphasizes evaluating players through highs and lows. India aims for victory in the deciding Brisbane Test.

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Kapil Dev, the cricket legend, has suggested that it is premature to evaluate Jasprit Bumrah as a successor to Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The Indian squad showcased their prowess in Perth, captained by Bumrah due to Sharma's absence, clinching a historic 295-run win over Australia.

However, the jubilation was short-lived as Australia roared back in Adelaide, leveling the series with a commanding 10-wicket victory. This performance drew mixed reactions from fans, with some urging for Bumrah to be Rohit's replacement, as speculation about Rohit's captaincy future lingers.

Dev, known for his strategic insights, underscored the importance of assessing a player's mettle through adversity rather than just basking in success. "Judge on how he handles tough times," remarked Dev. As the series moves to Brisbane, India remains determined under Rohit's leadership. (ANI)

