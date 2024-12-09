Rabiot's Reunion Aspirations: Pogba's Potential Marseille Move

Adrien Rabiot, the emerging talent at Marseille, voiced his desire to play alongside Paul Pogba. Rabiot has urged Pogba to consider joining Marseille once his suspension ends next year.

Following a mutual contract termination with Juventus, Pogba's doping ban was reduced, allowing him to return to play in March, coinciding with his 32nd birthday. Rabiot sees Pogba's addition as a catalyst for Marseille's existing momentum.

Having joined Marseille from Juventus, Rabiot is eager to capitalize on the team's strong position in the French league under the guidance of coach Roberto De Zerbi. Pogba's past achievements and struggles are a testament to his impactful yet challenging career.

