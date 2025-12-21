Left Menu

Navigating Education: PM Modi's River Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a river cruise on the Brahmaputra in Assam, engaging with students during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. The interaction took place aboard the cruise ship 'M V Charaidew 2', with heightened security measures in place for the visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-12-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 09:24 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a river cruise along the Brahmaputra, interacting with students during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session as part of his Assam visit. The event was held aboard the three-deck cruise ship 'M V Charaidew 2'.

The interaction featured 25 students from various schools across Assam, with the Prime Minister spending around 45 minutes in discussion. Modi's involvement highlights a commitment to education by engaging directly with the next generation.

Recently inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Guwahati Gateway Terminal served as the starting point for Modi's river voyage. Meanwhile, enhanced security measures were observed, with river police and rescue personnel ensuring safety along the Brahamaputra.

