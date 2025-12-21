Navigating Education: PM Modi's River Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a river cruise on the Brahmaputra in Assam, engaging with students during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. The interaction took place aboard the cruise ship 'M V Charaidew 2', with heightened security measures in place for the visit.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a river cruise along the Brahmaputra, interacting with students during a 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session as part of his Assam visit. The event was held aboard the three-deck cruise ship 'M V Charaidew 2'.
The interaction featured 25 students from various schools across Assam, with the Prime Minister spending around 45 minutes in discussion. Modi's involvement highlights a commitment to education by engaging directly with the next generation.
Recently inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Guwahati Gateway Terminal served as the starting point for Modi's river voyage. Meanwhile, enhanced security measures were observed, with river police and rescue personnel ensuring safety along the Brahamaputra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Innovation's Holy Grail: Uniting Science and Education for Social Change
PM sets sail on river Brahmaputra on cruise ship to interact with students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme in Assam.
Punjab's Mega Parent-Teacher Gathering Sparks Educational Revolution
Transforming Medical Education: India's Healthcare Evolution
VijAIpatha: Pioneering AI Education in Indian Government Schools