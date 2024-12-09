Siraj and Head Penalized Amid Test Showdown Drama

Mohammed Siraj has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to actions or gestures that could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal. Travis Head was similarly penalized under Article 2.13 for the abuse of a player, umpire, or official during a match.

Both Siraj and Head received a demerit point on their disciplinary records, marking their first offenses within the last 24 months. They admitted to their respective breaches and accepted the sanctions imposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle. The incident occurred when Travis Head, after scoring a fiery 140, was dismissed by Siraj. Upon claiming the wicket, Siraj gestured towards the dressing room, sparking a brief exchange, though both players reconciled later during India's second innings.

Australia rebounded from a hefty 295-run loss in Perth to secure a commanding 10-wicket victory in this day-night Test. Head's 140 off 141 balls was pivotal, earning him Player of the Match honors. Australia's pace attack, featuring Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and returning Scott Boland, capitalized on favorable conditions to deliver a dominant performance. The win temporarily vaulted Australia to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings before South Africa overtook them with a victory over Sri Lanka. India fell to third place, struggling to retain their earlier footing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)