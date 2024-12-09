Haryana Steelers Dominate Telugu Titans in Stunning 46-25 Victory

In a thrilling encounter at the Balewadi Stadium's Badminton Hall, Haryana Steelers delivered a masterful performance, overpowering the Telugu Titans with a resounding 46-25 scoreline in Match 101 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. The night was marked by an exceptional performance from Shivam Patare, who notched up 12 points to lead his team to victory.

The game opened with Vinay's tactical prowess, earning the Steelers an early advantage with his swift raid points. Despite a strong retaliation by the Titans' Ashish Narwal, who momentarily disrupted the Steelers' momentum, Haryana responded fiercely. The team imposed their first All-Out on the Titans nine minutes into the first half, extending their lead to 19 points by halftime.

Haryana's dominance continued unabated, as Shivam Patare captured the spotlight with a series of decisive raids, leaving the Titans struggling to catch up. Although Telugu Titans' Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal showed resilience with a spirited defense and a crucial Super Tackle, it proved insufficient. Haryana Steelers celebrated a comprehensive 21-point victory, dealing a significant blow to the Titans' playoff aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)