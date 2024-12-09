Left Menu

Haryana Steelers Dominate Telugu Titans in Stunning 46-25 Victory

Haryana Steelers triumphed over the Telugu Titans with a commanding 46-25 win in Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. Led by Shivam Patare's stellar performance, the team secured revenge for a previous loss and reinforced their position at the top. The Titans' playoff hopes took a severe hit with this defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:08 IST
Haryana Steelers Dominate Telugu Titans in Stunning 46-25 Victory
Players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Balewadi Stadium's Badminton Hall, Haryana Steelers delivered a masterful performance, overpowering the Telugu Titans with a resounding 46-25 scoreline in Match 101 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11. The night was marked by an exceptional performance from Shivam Patare, who notched up 12 points to lead his team to victory.

The game opened with Vinay's tactical prowess, earning the Steelers an early advantage with his swift raid points. Despite a strong retaliation by the Titans' Ashish Narwal, who momentarily disrupted the Steelers' momentum, Haryana responded fiercely. The team imposed their first All-Out on the Titans nine minutes into the first half, extending their lead to 19 points by halftime.

Haryana's dominance continued unabated, as Shivam Patare captured the spotlight with a series of decisive raids, leaving the Titans struggling to catch up. Although Telugu Titans' Vijay Malik and Ashish Narwal showed resilience with a spirited defense and a crucial Super Tackle, it proved insufficient. Haryana Steelers celebrated a comprehensive 21-point victory, dealing a significant blow to the Titans' playoff aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024