India's Deaf Cricket Team Dominates Sri Lanka in Historic 5-0 ODI Series Win

The Indian Deaf Cricket Team secured a commanding victory over Sri Lanka, sweeping the five-match ODI series 5-0 in New Delhi. Held from December 2 to December 8 at the DDA Roshanara Club, the Indian team showcased a thrilling finale by defending a 289-run target, ultimately winning by 13 runs.

After extensive preparation under head coach Dev Dutt and assistant coach Susheel Gupta, India's deaf cricketers were in top form. Recognition came to Sai Akash as the Man of the Match, while Sri Lanka's Alanrose Kalep was lauded as the Man of the Series, having taken 12 wickets in four innings.

The series, orchestrated by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, highlighted the skills of hearing-impaired athletes globally. Under the leadership of captains Virendra Singh and Gimadu Malkam, players showcased exceptional talent. IDCA President Sumit Jain and others commended the series for promoting the abilities of specially-abled players.

(With inputs from agencies.)