India's Deaf Cricket Team Dominates Sri Lanka in Historic 5-0 ODI Series Win

The Indian Deaf Cricket Team celebrated a historic 5-0 victory against Sri Lanka in the bilateral ODI series in New Delhi. The team's success was attributed to rigorous training, with standout performances by Sai Akash and Alanrose Kalep. The series underscored the potential of deaf athletes in international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:29 IST
Indian Deaf Cricket Team after winning bilateral ODI Deaf cricket series against Sri Lanka (Image: IDCA media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Deaf Cricket Team secured a commanding victory over Sri Lanka, sweeping the five-match ODI series 5-0 in New Delhi. Held from December 2 to December 8 at the DDA Roshanara Club, the Indian team showcased a thrilling finale by defending a 289-run target, ultimately winning by 13 runs.

After extensive preparation under head coach Dev Dutt and assistant coach Susheel Gupta, India's deaf cricketers were in top form. Recognition came to Sai Akash as the Man of the Match, while Sri Lanka's Alanrose Kalep was lauded as the Man of the Series, having taken 12 wickets in four innings.

The series, orchestrated by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, highlighted the skills of hearing-impaired athletes globally. Under the leadership of captains Virendra Singh and Gimadu Malkam, players showcased exceptional talent. IDCA President Sumit Jain and others commended the series for promoting the abilities of specially-abled players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

