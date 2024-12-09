Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Cricket Hopes Dashed by South African Sweep

In a thrilling finish to the second Test, South Africa clinched a 109-run victory over Sri Lanka, completing a 2-0 series whitewash. Despite Captain Dhananjaya de Silva's assertion that Sri Lanka played better cricket, the Asian side fell short on crucial day five, influenced by unfamiliar conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:35 IST
Sri Lanka Team (Photo: @OfficialSLC/X) . Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive conclusion to the Test series, South Africa emerged victorious with a 109-run win over Sri Lanka, securing a 2-0 series whitewash. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva acknowledged that his team played well but ultimately could not cross the finish line in this intense second Test.

On Day 5, the match hung in the balance as Sri Lanka needed 143 runs to level the series, while South Africa required just five wickets. The home side accelerated to clinch the series, strengthening their journey towards the World Test Championship final, scheduled for next year in London.

De Silva lauded his team's perseverance under challenging conditions alien to those back home. Despite efforts that kept them in contention until the final day, Sri Lanka couldn't secure a victory. "It was tight, and we fought hard, but the conditions tested us, especially our bowlers," he stated post-match.

The second Test displayed moments of equality, but South Africa capitalized on crucial opportunities. De Silva expressed optimism about Sri Lanka's progress, emphasizing the importance of giving their all in upcoming games. After this loss, they look forward to hosting Australia for two Tests next January without yet having set strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

