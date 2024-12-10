Aiming for Rugby Resurgence: Australia's Path to Global Dominance

Rugby Australia has unveiled an ambitious strategy titled "From Green to Gold," with the goal of becoming the leading rugby nation globally within five years. This strategy is closely tied to the British and Irish Lions tour and the men's and women's World Cups, scheduled for 2027 and 2029, respectively.

Released shortly after the Wallabies' failure to advance beyond the World Cup pool stage, the strategy aims to transform the struggling code. Dan Herbert, the newly appointed chairman, emphasized the importance of striving for excellence in high performance during a news conference, highlighting the need for unity across the sport to succeed.

The strategy's key objectives include consistently winning the Bledisloe Cup series against New Zealand and claiming two Super Rugby titles within the next five years. Recent improvements in the Wallabies' performances on the international stage provide a glimmer of hope, though Herbert acknowledges that the journey to the top position is just beginning.

