Matteo Berrettini: Serving Up Change as Saudi Tennis Ambassador
Matteo Berrettini, named as Saudi Arabia's tennis ambassador by the Public Investment Fund, aims to inspire young players and elevate global tennis. Collaborating with the fund, Berrettini seeks to foster inclusivity and opportunities, amidst ongoing criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights record.
Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini has been appointed as the tennis ambassador by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), aiming to inspire young players and elevate the sport globally.
The PIF has recently partnered with world tennis rankings and several tournaments, enhancing its footprint in the sport. Berrettini expressed his enthusiasm for inspiring future generations in a social media video, highlighting the collaboration with PIF.
Despite criticism from women's rights and LGBTQ activists over Saudi Arabia's human rights record, the country continues to invest heavily in sports, defending its actions as protective of national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
