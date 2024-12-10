Ajay Thakur Returns: A Guiding Force for Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan's CEO, Kailash Kandpal, has expressed confidence in Ajay Thakur's ability to provide invaluable insights to the current players of the Pro Kabaddi League team, as per an official press release. Thakur, who has made a significant comeback to the squad as an assistant coach, carries with him a wealth of experience and a strong emotional bond with the team, where he spent two memorable seasons in the league.

Expressing his enthusiasm about rejoining the team, Thakur stated, 'I feel really good because when I was playing, I was also part of this team. Now, in the third phase of my career, I've returned to the same team.' His return is timely, as the team finds itself at a pivotal point in the tournament. The defending champions are struggling, ranking seventh on the points table after losing three consecutive matches at home.

CEO Kandpal emphasized the strategic importance of Thakur's return, noting, 'We always believe in building our team for the long term. The management views him not just as a coach, but as a guiding force who can provide invaluable insights to the current players.' Thakur, who played 30 matches and scored 115 raid points for Puneri Paltan during seasons 3 and 4, made his debut as coach against Dabang Delhi KC, the team he won the PKL trophy with in 2021, alongside current head coach Joginder Narwal.

Dabang Delhi KC's head coach, Joginder Narwal, praised Thakur's return, stating, 'Ajay is someone I've played with for many years, both in national and international tours and in Pro Kabaddi. We were even roommates when we were on the same team. He's not just an excellent kabaddi player, but also a great person. I'm very happy to see him return as an assistant coach, and he definitely has the capability to contribute to the team.'

(With inputs from agencies.)