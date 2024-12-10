Left Menu

Ajay Thakur Returns: A Guiding Force for Puneri Paltan

Ajay Thakur rejoined Puneri Paltan, taking on the role of assistant coach, bringing valuable experience from his playing days. His return at a crucial tournament phase aims to provide strategic insights, bolstering the team's performance amid a challenging season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:30 IST
Ajay Thakur Returns: A Guiding Force for Puneri Paltan
Ajay Thakur (middle) (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puneri Paltan's CEO, Kailash Kandpal, has expressed confidence in Ajay Thakur's ability to provide invaluable insights to the current players of the Pro Kabaddi League team, as per an official press release. Thakur, who has made a significant comeback to the squad as an assistant coach, carries with him a wealth of experience and a strong emotional bond with the team, where he spent two memorable seasons in the league.

Expressing his enthusiasm about rejoining the team, Thakur stated, 'I feel really good because when I was playing, I was also part of this team. Now, in the third phase of my career, I've returned to the same team.' His return is timely, as the team finds itself at a pivotal point in the tournament. The defending champions are struggling, ranking seventh on the points table after losing three consecutive matches at home.

CEO Kandpal emphasized the strategic importance of Thakur's return, noting, 'We always believe in building our team for the long term. The management views him not just as a coach, but as a guiding force who can provide invaluable insights to the current players.' Thakur, who played 30 matches and scored 115 raid points for Puneri Paltan during seasons 3 and 4, made his debut as coach against Dabang Delhi KC, the team he won the PKL trophy with in 2021, alongside current head coach Joginder Narwal.

Dabang Delhi KC's head coach, Joginder Narwal, praised Thakur's return, stating, 'Ajay is someone I've played with for many years, both in national and international tours and in Pro Kabaddi. We were even roommates when we were on the same team. He's not just an excellent kabaddi player, but also a great person. I'm very happy to see him return as an assistant coach, and he definitely has the capability to contribute to the team.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024