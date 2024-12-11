Left Menu

South Africa Clinches Thrilling T20 Victory Against Pakistan

South Africa defeated Pakistan by 11 runs in a gripping Twenty20 match at Kingsmead. Chasing a target of 184, Pakistan fell short at 172-8. Despite Mohammad Rizwan's steady innings, late wickets by George Linde ensured South Africa's win in the final over's intense finish.

Updated: 11-12-2024
In a nail-biting Twenty20 contest, South Africa emerged victorious over Pakistan by 11 runs at Kingsmead. Set a target of 184, Pakistan was stopped at 172-8, with Mohammad Rizwan's innings unable to lead them to victory despite a bold final push.

The match saw Rizwan playing a cautiously paced innings that pressured his peers to accelerate. While Saim Ayub and Tayyab Tahir showed promising starts, it wasn't enough to tip the balance in Pakistan's favor. A crucial phase came when Rizwan accelerated in the 17th over but South Africa's George Linde struck with pivotal wickets.

Linde's spell proved decisive as he took three Pakistani wickets in quick succession during the 18th over, including an almost hat-trick opportunity. With a significant all-round contribution of 48 runs off just 24 balls earlier in the match, Linde's heroics were instrumental in bolstering the Proteas to a winning total of 183-9.

