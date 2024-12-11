Pakistan Cricket Board Faces Revenue Risks Amid ICC Tensions

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing potential revenue losses and legal challenges as the ICC Champions Trophy looms. A withdrawal by the PCB over the ongoing deadlock with the ICC and BCCI on the event's organization could lead to international alienation and financial setbacks.

A senior cricket administrator explained to PTI that a hybrid model, permitting India to play in Dubai, is under consideration. However, the PCB's commitment hinges on full acceptance by ICC and BCCI. The administrator stressed the binding nature of the Members' Participation Agreement, crucial for receiving revenue shares.

Without alignment, Pakistan risks lawsuits from ICC and member boards. Additionally, the financial structuring of ICC's broadcast deals relies heavily on India-Pakistan matchups. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi faces pressure to navigate these turbulent waters, with limited backing from ICC executive board members.

(With inputs from agencies.)