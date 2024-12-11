Australia's Women's Cricket Team Dominates India in ODI Series Whitewash

The Australia women's cricket team completed a resounding 3-0 whitewash in their ODI series against India, sealing the victory with a commanding win at the WACA on Wednesday. Captain Tahlia McGrath commended her team's collective efforts, singling out standout performances from Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland.

Gardner's versatile performance included a crucial 50 off 64 balls and an impressive bowling spell, taking 5/30 in ten overs. Complementing her efforts, Sutherland scored a magnificent 110 off 95 balls and chipped in with a wicket. Despite Indian bowler Arundhati Reddy's impressive 4/26, Australia set a formidable target of 298/6.

In response, India's innings crumbled under the weight of the high target. Smriti Mandhana's valiant century, marking her fourth ODI hundred of 2024, was the standout performance in an otherwise disappointing chase, with India eventually bowled out for 215. The series highlighted Australia's depth and versatility, with key contributions from various players.

(With inputs from agencies.)