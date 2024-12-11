Left Menu

Thrilling Last Ball Win: Zimbabwe Seals Victory Over Afghanistan

Zimbabwe claimed a thrilling victory against Afghanistan with just one ball remaining in the first of their three-match Twenty20 series in Harare. The match saw notable contributions from Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, and Dion Myers, securing a win after reaching a target of 145 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:03 IST
Thrilling Last Ball Win: Zimbabwe Seals Victory Over Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Zimbabwe pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory over Afghanistan, winning by four wickets in the opening match of their Twenty20 series at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Tashinga Musekiwa emerged as the hero, scoring 11 runs in the final over to secure the win, with the home side reaching their target of 145 runs for the loss of six wickets.

A critical 75-run partnership between Brian Bennett, who scored 49, and Dion Myers, who added 32, laid the groundwork for the win. Afghanistan, having opted to bat first, set Zimbabwe a target of 144-6, thanks in large part to a formidable 79-run partnership for the sixth wicket by Karim Janat, who remained unbeaten on 54, and Mohammed Nabi. Richard Ngarava impressed with the ball, taking 3-28 over four overs. The series continues with the second match slated for Friday in Harare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024