Thrilling Last Ball Win: Zimbabwe Seals Victory Over Afghanistan

Zimbabwe pulled off a thrilling last-ball victory over Afghanistan, winning by four wickets in the opening match of their Twenty20 series at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Tashinga Musekiwa emerged as the hero, scoring 11 runs in the final over to secure the win, with the home side reaching their target of 145 runs for the loss of six wickets.

A critical 75-run partnership between Brian Bennett, who scored 49, and Dion Myers, who added 32, laid the groundwork for the win. Afghanistan, having opted to bat first, set Zimbabwe a target of 144-6, thanks in large part to a formidable 79-run partnership for the sixth wicket by Karim Janat, who remained unbeaten on 54, and Mohammed Nabi. Richard Ngarava impressed with the ball, taking 3-28 over four overs. The series continues with the second match slated for Friday in Harare.

(With inputs from agencies.)