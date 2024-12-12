Australia and PNG Forge Rugby League Partnership Amidst Pacific Security Strategy

Australia has announced a significant financial initiative amounting to A$600 million over a decade to support Papua New Guinea's entry into the national rugby league competition. This deal also aligns with Australia's broader security objectives in the Pacific, aiming to counterbalance China's growing influence.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, alongside his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape, made the announcement during a news conference in Sydney. The funding package includes A$290 million for the rugby league franchise, A$250 million for player pathways in PNG, and a A$60 million licence fee for entry into the NRL by 2028.

The agreement also includes a parallel A$200 million security package to expand PNG's police force and judiciary system, enhancing safety in Port Moresby as it prepares for an influx of Australian tourists. This dual approach highlights the strategic intertwining of sports diplomacy with regional security engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)