Folarin Balogun's Road to Recovery: Surgery on the Horizon
Folarin Balogun, a striker for both the United States and Monaco, is set to undergo surgery for a dislocated shoulder. Coach Adi Hütter has not specified the length of Balogun's recovery. The injury previously sidelined him for two months but reoccurred during a game against Marseille.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-12-2024 09:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 09:06 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
United States and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is scheduled for surgery after dislocating his shoulder.
Monaco coach Adi Hütter confirmed the operation but remains uncertain about the recovery timeline.
Balogun's injury had initially kept him from playing for two months until he suffered another setback recently in a match against Marseille.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Benfica's Comeback Stuns AS Monaco in Champions League Thriller
Silas Shines Against Stuttgart in Champions League Showdown
Kylian Mbappe's Champions League Woes: A Tough Start with Real Madrid
Luis Enrique's Optimism Amid PSG's Champions League Struggles
Pioneering Surgery at Gleneagles BGS: A Breath of Hope for Cancer Patient Without Blood Transfusion