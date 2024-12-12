Left Menu

Folarin Balogun's Road to Recovery: Surgery on the Horizon

Folarin Balogun, a striker for both the United States and Monaco, is set to undergo surgery for a dislocated shoulder. Coach Adi Hütter has not specified the length of Balogun's recovery. The injury previously sidelined him for two months but reoccurred during a game against Marseille.

United States and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is scheduled for surgery after dislocating his shoulder.

Monaco coach Adi Hütter confirmed the operation but remains uncertain about the recovery timeline.

Balogun's injury had initially kept him from playing for two months until he suffered another setback recently in a match against Marseille.

