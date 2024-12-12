Controversial 2034 World Cup Venue Sparks Human Rights Debate
Australia's soccer players union criticized FIFA for awarding the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia, citing human rights concerns. FIFA is urged to enforce human rights protections during the tournament, amidst skepticism about its governance. Saudi Arabia's bid faced opposition from various sectors concerned about its human rights record.
The recent decision by FIFA to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia has been met with strong opposition from Australia's Professional Footballers Union, citing significant human rights concerns. The union has expressed doubts regarding FIFA's ability to uphold human rights during the event.
FIFA confirmed Saudi Arabia as the sole bidder for the tournament, raising alarms among various organizations, including migrant workers groups and LGBT activists. The objections center around the kingdom's disputed human rights record.
Australia considered a joint bid with Indonesia but ultimately decided against it, despite previous criticism of Qatar's human rights record when it hosted the 2022 World Cup. While Saudi Arabia has pledged to host a world-class tournament, concerns remain about the potential human rights implications.
