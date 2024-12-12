Left Menu

Young Golfers Shine at US Kids Indian Championship

In the second round of the US Kids Golf Indian Championships, many first-round leaders maintained their leads. Arshvant Srivastava made a notable climb to second place in the Boys 15-18 category. Aaradhya Bhatnagar took the lead in the Girls 9-10 category. Winners will be announced on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:16 IST
In the latest developments from the US Kids Golf Indian Championships, some impressive performances were recorded as several first-round leaders managed to keep their positions intact. The thrilling tournament continued to captivate young golfers and onlookers alike.

Among the boys, notable performances came from Nihal Cheema and Smyaan Gupta, who held their leads, while Arshvant Srivastava made a significant charge from joint fifth to second in the Boys 15-18 category. His impressive play saw him recover from an eight-shot deficit.

In the girls' division, Aaradhya Bhatnagar moved into the top spot in the Girls 9-10 category, overtaking Ria Nenavath. As the tournament nears its finale, anticipation builds towards the crowning of the winners on Friday, marking the culmination of this prestigious junior golfing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

