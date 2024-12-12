Young Golfers Shine at US Kids Indian Championship

In the latest developments from the US Kids Golf Indian Championships, some impressive performances were recorded as several first-round leaders managed to keep their positions intact. The thrilling tournament continued to captivate young golfers and onlookers alike.

Among the boys, notable performances came from Nihal Cheema and Smyaan Gupta, who held their leads, while Arshvant Srivastava made a significant charge from joint fifth to second in the Boys 15-18 category. His impressive play saw him recover from an eight-shot deficit.

In the girls' division, Aaradhya Bhatnagar moved into the top spot in the Girls 9-10 category, overtaking Ria Nenavath. As the tournament nears its finale, anticipation builds towards the crowning of the winners on Friday, marking the culmination of this prestigious junior golfing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)