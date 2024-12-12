Left Menu

Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy: A New Era in Indian Badminton

The Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, a new High Performance Centre, has been inaugurated at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This Rs 75 crore facility aims to provide world-class training for badminton players with a unique design and state-of-the-art amenities for budding athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:16 IST
Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy: A New Era in Indian Badminton

The newly inaugurated Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy at Kalinga Stadium marks a significant milestone for Indian badminton. The centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alongside Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma, the president of the Badminton Association of India, in the presence of India's chief national coach, Pullela Gopichand.

Built through collaboration between the Odisha government, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation, and Dalmia Bharat Group, the Rs 75 crore High Performance Centre offers eight badminton courts, residential facilities, and a gymnasium. The state government provided the land while Dalmia Bharat built the infrastructure, with PGBF offering technical expertise.

The facility aims to host national and international tournaments, providing budding athletes with world-class training opportunities. Leaders involved in the project expressed hopes for its role in inspiring and nurturing future champions, adding another chapter to Odisha's storied sports journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024