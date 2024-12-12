Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy: A New Era in Indian Badminton
The Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy, a new High Performance Centre, has been inaugurated at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. This Rs 75 crore facility aims to provide world-class training for badminton players with a unique design and state-of-the-art amenities for budding athletes.
The newly inaugurated Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy at Kalinga Stadium marks a significant milestone for Indian badminton. The centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alongside Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma, the president of the Badminton Association of India, in the presence of India's chief national coach, Pullela Gopichand.
Built through collaboration between the Odisha government, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation, and Dalmia Bharat Group, the Rs 75 crore High Performance Centre offers eight badminton courts, residential facilities, and a gymnasium. The state government provided the land while Dalmia Bharat built the infrastructure, with PGBF offering technical expertise.
The facility aims to host national and international tournaments, providing budding athletes with world-class training opportunities. Leaders involved in the project expressed hopes for its role in inspiring and nurturing future champions, adding another chapter to Odisha's storied sports journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Government Denies IAS Officer's Child Care Leave Extension
NBCC Secures Major Rs 316 Crore School Hostel Upgrade Project in Odisha
Mystery Woman Allegedly Steals Newborn from Odisha Hospital
Vedanta Aluminium Partners with PwC for Eco-Initiatives in Odisha
Constitutional Controversy Sparks Debate in Odisha Assembly