Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy: A New Era in Indian Badminton

The newly inaugurated Dalmia Bharat Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy at Kalinga Stadium marks a significant milestone for Indian badminton. The centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi alongside Assam CM Himant Biswa Sarma, the president of the Badminton Association of India, in the presence of India's chief national coach, Pullela Gopichand.

Built through collaboration between the Odisha government, Pullela Gopichand Badminton Foundation, and Dalmia Bharat Group, the Rs 75 crore High Performance Centre offers eight badminton courts, residential facilities, and a gymnasium. The state government provided the land while Dalmia Bharat built the infrastructure, with PGBF offering technical expertise.

The facility aims to host national and international tournaments, providing budding athletes with world-class training opportunities. Leaders involved in the project expressed hopes for its role in inspiring and nurturing future champions, adding another chapter to Odisha's storied sports journey.

