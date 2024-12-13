Left Menu

Sports Headlines: From NFL Drafts to New Coaching Roles

Current sports news includes Kirk Cousins' support in Atlanta, Bill Belichick's new role at North Carolina, Roman Josi's injury, Tetairoa McMillan's NFL Draft entry, and J.T. Miller's return to the Canucks. Notable movements also include Ryan Day's vote of confidence, Juan Soto's ambition with the Mets, and extensions for Garett Bolles and Alan Velasco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 05:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 05:23 IST
Kirk Cousins maintains his position as starting quarterback for the Falcons, despite recent interceptions. Head coach Raheem Morris has reaffirmed his commitment to Cousins, delaying Michael Penix Jr.'s debut.

Bill Belichick has taken on the role of head coach at North Carolina, dismissing questions about a future NFL return as he begins his tenure.

In the NHL, Nashville Predators will miss Roman Josi against Dallas due to injury, while Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft, signaling his departure from college football.

Meanwhile, J.T. Miller declares his return to the Vancouver Canucks lineup, and Ohio State retains Ryan Day's leadership.

Baseball sees Juan Soto at the forefront of attempting to build a dynasty with the Mets, as Garett Bolles and Alan Velasco secure contract extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

