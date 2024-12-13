Ben Stokes Focuses on Present as England Eyes Sweep in New Zealand

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has acknowledged the need to stay focused on the immediate task at hand, rather than becoming distracted by next year's Ashes series. As the team prepares to complete a test series sweep against New Zealand in Hamilton, Stokes aims to keep his squad grounded in the present.

With two solid victories already secured in Christchurch and Wellington, England enters their final test of the year with confidence. However, Stokes is mindful of past challenges, recalling a missed opportunity for a clean sweep against Sri Lanka. He understands the importance of not looking too far ahead, especially with the Ashes on the horizon.

Reflecting on the year's achievements, Stokes commends his team for winning nine of their sixteen tests and highlights the emergence of extraordinary talents like Harry Brook. Brook's impressive performance in the series, including two centuries, underscores his potential to become a major cricketing superstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)