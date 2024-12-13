Left Menu

Manchester City's Record Revenues Amidst Financial Scrutiny

Manchester City reported record revenues for the third consecutive year, with total earnings of 715 million pounds for the year ending June 2024. Their profit decreased by 8% compared to last year due to reduced broadcasting revenue. The club faces charges of breaches of Premier League rules.

13-12-2024
Manchester City has announced a third straight year of record revenues, reaching 715 million pounds for the fiscal year ending June 2024, a slight increase from the previous year's 712 million pounds.

The Premier League champions attributed their revenue growth to increased matchday and commercial revenue, though a decrease in broadcasting income from a Champions League quarter-final exit was noted.

Despite making a record profit of 139 million pounds from player sales, the club's pre-tax profit fell by 8% to 73.8 million pounds. Challenges include charges of multiple Premier League rule breaches for financial data accuracy and cooperation in investigations.

