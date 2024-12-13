Manchester City's Record Revenues Amidst Financial Scrutiny

Manchester City has announced a third straight year of record revenues, reaching 715 million pounds for the fiscal year ending June 2024, a slight increase from the previous year's 712 million pounds.

The Premier League champions attributed their revenue growth to increased matchday and commercial revenue, though a decrease in broadcasting income from a Champions League quarter-final exit was noted.

Despite making a record profit of 139 million pounds from player sales, the club's pre-tax profit fell by 8% to 73.8 million pounds. Challenges include charges of multiple Premier League rule breaches for financial data accuracy and cooperation in investigations.

