Young Prodigy Gukesh Triumphs Amidst Criticism in Chess World Championship

D Gukesh, 18, has become the youngest chess world champion after defeating China's Ding Liren. Despite criticism from former champions about game quality, Gukesh emphasized willpower and character's role in victory. FIDE President and Viswanathan Anand have advised ignoring criticism in such matches.

Updated: 13-12-2024 20:25 IST
Young Prodigy Gukesh Triumphs Amidst Criticism in Chess World Championship
New chess sensation D Gukesh has ascended to the ranks of world champion, becoming the youngest to hold the title after defeating China's Ding Liren in a 14-game series.

The 18-year-old emerged victorious with a 7.5-6.5 scoreline, despite receiving criticism from former world champions Magnus Carlsen and Vladimir Kramnik over the quality of play, which they deemed subpar for a world championship level.

Unfazed by the critiques, Gukesh highlighted the importance of willpower and character in deciding such high-stakes matches. He acknowledged some flaws in the gameplay quality but remained content with striking at critical moments.

