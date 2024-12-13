Young Prodigy Gukesh Triumphs Amidst Criticism in Chess World Championship

New chess sensation D Gukesh has ascended to the ranks of world champion, becoming the youngest to hold the title after defeating China's Ding Liren in a 14-game series.

The 18-year-old emerged victorious with a 7.5-6.5 scoreline, despite receiving criticism from former world champions Magnus Carlsen and Vladimir Kramnik over the quality of play, which they deemed subpar for a world championship level.

Unfazed by the critiques, Gukesh highlighted the importance of willpower and character in deciding such high-stakes matches. He acknowledged some flaws in the gameplay quality but remained content with striking at critical moments.

