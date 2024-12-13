Left Menu

Siverio's Stunning Brace Spurs Jamshedpur to Victory

Javi Siverio's striking performance led Jamshedpur FC to a 2-1 victory over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League. Siverio's brace in the first half's added time and the 84th minute secured the win, while Ezequiel Vidal's goal for Punjab FC provided a challenge.

Jamshedpur FC secured a 2-1 victory against Punjab FC in their latest Indian Super League encounter, thanks to an impressive brace by Javi Siverio.

Siverio scored first in the first half's added time and sealed the game with another in the 84th minute, delivering key moments in an otherwise tense match. Despite Ezequiel Vidal's equalizer for Punjab shortly after halftime, Jamshedpur quickly regained control and dominated the play.

Jamshedpur's strategy, including superb defensive plays and rapid counter-attacks, ultimately paid off, with Nikhil Barla providing a critical cross for Siverio to finish. The Red Miners' win marks their fifth home triumph this season.

