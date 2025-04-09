Uttarakhand's First Butterfly Gallery Unveils Nature's Winged Wonders

In a groundbreaking initiative, the research division of the Uttarakhand Forest Department has launched the State's inaugural butterfly gallery at the Nature Education Centre in Jolly Grant, Dehradun. This gallery features high-resolution photographs of diverse butterfly species found in Uttarakhand, offering visitors an insightful view into these remarkable creatures.

The gallery not only serves as an educational and awareness platform but also emphasizes the critical ecological roles of butterflies, such as pollination and their positions in food chains. Forest Range Officer Mukul Sonal highlighted the gallery's educational benefits, especially for those studying these species.

Uttarakhand is home to nearly 500 butterfly species, and the gallery showcases 105 species across various families. Displays include the butterfly life cycle, their migratory patterns, and behaviors like mud-puddling – essential for sodium intake during reproduction. The States's chosen emblem, the Common Peacock butterfly, is also prominently featured. This initiative aims to generate public interest and promote conservation efforts, vital for these ecologically significant species.

(With inputs from agencies.)