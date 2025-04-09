Left Menu

Ashwin Climbs IPL Wicket Ranking, CSK Falls Short Against PBKS

Chennai Super Kings veteran Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Bhuvnesh Kumar to become the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history during a match against Punjab Kings. Despite Ashwin's achievement, CSK succumbed to PBKS, with Priyansh Arya's century sealing the victory. As of now, PBKS ranks fourth while CSK struggles at ninth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:04 IST
Ashwin Climbs IPL Wicket Ranking, CSK Falls Short Against PBKS
CSK off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display on Tuesday night, Chennai Super Kings' experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name in IPL history by overtaking Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pacer Bhuvnesh Kumar as the third-highest wicket-taker in the league.

In a high-stakes match against Punjab Kings, the 38-year-old Ashwin seized two crucial wickets during his four-over spell, albeit with an expensive economy rate of 12. This milestone places Ashwin at an impressive tally of 185 wickets from 217 matches at an average of 29.92, surpassing Bhuvneshwar's 184 wickets garnered over 179 encounters.

While Ashwin's personal triumph is celebrated, Chennai Super Kings faced a bitter defeat against Punjab Kings. The highlight of the game was opener Priyansh Arya, whose maiden IPL century led Punjab to a formidable score of 219 runs. His performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, leaving CSK reeling at the ninth position in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025