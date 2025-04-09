Ashwin Climbs IPL Wicket Ranking, CSK Falls Short Against PBKS

In a remarkable display on Tuesday night, Chennai Super Kings' experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin etched his name in IPL history by overtaking Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pacer Bhuvnesh Kumar as the third-highest wicket-taker in the league.

In a high-stakes match against Punjab Kings, the 38-year-old Ashwin seized two crucial wickets during his four-over spell, albeit with an expensive economy rate of 12. This milestone places Ashwin at an impressive tally of 185 wickets from 217 matches at an average of 29.92, surpassing Bhuvneshwar's 184 wickets garnered over 179 encounters.

While Ashwin's personal triumph is celebrated, Chennai Super Kings faced a bitter defeat against Punjab Kings. The highlight of the game was opener Priyansh Arya, whose maiden IPL century led Punjab to a formidable score of 219 runs. His performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, leaving CSK reeling at the ninth position in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)