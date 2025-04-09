Tredence Wins 2025 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Partner Award for CPG

Tredence, a prominent global data science and AI solutions company, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Google Cloud Industry Solutions Partner of the Year for the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sector. This accolade underscores Tredence's instrumental role in the Google Cloud ecosystem, driving significant data modernization and GenAI operations, and facilitating the unlocking of data potential within the consumer goods sector.

With a strong customer base that includes eight of the top ten global retailers and CPGs, Tredence has established itself as a trusted AI partner. The company's innovative data models, along with its cutting-edge GenAI capabilities, are powering over $2 trillion in annual retail and CPG sales, showcasing its pivotal influence on the industry.

The 2025 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards celebrate Tredence's successful collaboration with Google Cloud in accelerating CPG transformation through advanced GenAI and Agentic AI solutions. These solutions extend actionable insights across organizations, empowering data-driven decision-making and enhancing data quality to drive measurable business outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)