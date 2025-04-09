Max Homa's Quest for Redemption: Swing Changes and New Beginnings

Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, finds himself in a tough spot as he enters the Masters tournament. Once ranked No. 5 in the world, Homa's recent struggles have seen his ranking plummet to 81st as he has failed to make a cut in full-field events since the previous year's British Open.

In response to his waning performance, Homa has made significant changes, including switching to Cobra equipment, parting ways with his longtime caddie Joe Greiner, and engaging new coach John Scott Rattan. Despite missing the cut in the Texas Open and a decline in his stats, Homa remains resolute in his pursuit of improvement.

Homa aims to reignite his career at Augusta National, recalling his recent successes there and embracing the challenge of creativity on the course. His dedication and optimism suggest he may yet find his way back to the top of the leaderboard.

