Virat Kohli's Landmark 100th Test: A Battle for Redemption at The Gabba

In what promises to be a significant milestone in his illustrious career, star Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th international match against Australia. Kohli will take the field at Brisbane's iconic 'The Gabba' for the third encounter in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

With the series currently level at 1-1, this match holds immense importance for Kohli, who is not only eager to regain his golden touch with the bat but also conquer a venue where runs have eluded him thus far. Despite outstanding records in Australia, Kohli has never scored a century at 'The Gabba'.

Over his 99 matches against Australia, Kohli has amassed 5,326 runs, with an impressive average of 50.24. However, since 2020, his form has been inconsistent, and he faces a pressing need to prove his mettle once more. Fans worldwide eagerly await to see if Kohli can achieve both personal redemption and team success in Brisbane.

(With inputs from agencies.)