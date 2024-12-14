Left Menu

New Era: Thomas Tuchel Named England Manager with Harry Kane as Captain

Thomas Tuchel will begin his role as England's head coach in January, retaining Harry Kane as the captain. Tuchel aims to offer all players a clean slate for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and plans to personally assess players like Ben White. England faces Group K opponents Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra.

Harry Kane

Thomas Tuchel, the newly appointed head coach of the England national football team, announced on Friday that Harry Kane will continue as the team's captain when he takes charge in January. In his first press engagement in Zurich, Tuchel emphasized a fresh start for all players as England prepares for the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

England has been drawn against Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra in Group K. Tuchel, set to officially start his coaching duties in January, stated that there is no need for immediate changes in leadership. "Harry has always been a top captain for England," he expressed, dismissing any notions of change at this juncture.

Addressing questions about team selection, Tuchel intends to build an independent team from former manager Gareth Southgate's choices. He highlighted Arsenal's Ben White as a player he would reach out to, ensuring a "clean start and a clear narrative" for all, amid previous rumors of White's personal discrepancies with the former management team.

