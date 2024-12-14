India vs Australia: A Blazing Start to the Third Test

In the much-anticipated third Test between India and Australia, the visitors have taken a steady start. By lunch on day one, Australia holds a score of 28 for no loss, demonstrating resilience at the crease.

Usman Khawaja remains firm with 19 runs, alongside Nathan McSweeney who is batting at 4. Extras contributed 5 runs to Australia's ongoing innings, reflecting the disciplined Indian bowling attack.

India's Jasprit Bumrah delivered a precise spell of 6 overs, giving away only 8 runs. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep have also been economical, keeping the Australian openers at bay.

(With inputs from agencies.)