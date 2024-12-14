India vs Australia: A Blazing Start to the Third Test
The third Test between India and Australia kicked off on a promising note with Australia, at lunch on day one, holding the scoreboard at 28 without loss. Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney are at the crease, while India's bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep have yet to claim a wicket.
In the much-anticipated third Test between India and Australia, the visitors have taken a steady start. By lunch on day one, Australia holds a score of 28 for no loss, demonstrating resilience at the crease.
Usman Khawaja remains firm with 19 runs, alongside Nathan McSweeney who is batting at 4. Extras contributed 5 runs to Australia's ongoing innings, reflecting the disciplined Indian bowling attack.
India's Jasprit Bumrah delivered a precise spell of 6 overs, giving away only 8 runs. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep have also been economical, keeping the Australian openers at bay.
