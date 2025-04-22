Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana: Crowned Kings and Queens of Cricket 2024

In a prestigious recognition of cricketing excellence, Indian duo Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have been honored as the world's leading cricketers by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. Known as the 'Bible of cricket', Wisden has applauded Bumrah's dynamic performance in 2024, culminating in India's triumphant Twenty20 World Cup campaign in the West Indies.

The publication highlighted the pivotal role of Bumrah's bowling prowess, describing him as the quintessential all-format bowler who decisively shaped Indian cricket's success in the past year. Meanwhile, Mandhana's incredible streak, including five centuries in one-day internationals, secured her the top honor in women's cricket.

In the competitive cricketing sphere, West Indies' Nicholas Pooran emerged as the 'Leading T20 Player in the World', with England's Gus Atkinson, Jamie Smith, and Sophie Ecclestone among others gracing Wisden's coveted list of 'Cricketers of the Year'.

