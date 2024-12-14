Brisbane Rains Dampen Border-Gavaskar Test Opener

In Brisbane, persistent rainfall led to an early end to the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy's third Test. India's bowling side, despite occasional breakthroughs, had to contend with the inclement weather, resulting in a limited playtime of just 13.2 overs for the day.

By day's end, Australia stood at 28 without losing a wicket, with Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney patiently navigating the limited overs with scores of 19 and 4, respectively. The morning session, filled with promise and anticipation, saw fans disappointed as nature interrupted the action.

India won the toss, with Captain Rohit Sharma opting to bowl first, strategically leveraging the heavy clouds looming over The Gabba. The match will continue with a minimum of 98 overs penciled in for the forthcoming days, as announced by the BCCI.

(With inputs from agencies.)