Left Menu

New Zealand's Resilience Shines in Third Test Against England

New Zealand showed resilience in the third test against England, recovering from a mid-game slump to reach 315-9. Mitchell Santner impressed with a last-ball six, while Will Young's opening partnership and Tim Southee's final performance added excitement. Despite England's lead, New Zealand held the upper hand initially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamilton | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:19 IST
New Zealand's Resilience Shines in Third Test Against England
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bermuda

New Zealand demonstrated remarkable tenacity in the face of mid-game adversity, rebounding to 315-9 on the first day of the third test against England. Opening with a 105-run partnership, the Kiwis started strong.

Mitchell Santner's last-ball six to secure his half-century was a highlight, with Will Young and Tim Southee contributing significantly to the spirited fightback. Young, filling in for Devon Conway, surpassed 1,000 test runs.

Despite England's commanding 2-0 series lead, New Zealand briefly held dominance, showcasing the unpredictability and excitement cricket often offers. Tim Southee also made a memorable farewell with his 97th and 98th career sixes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024