Tim Southee Ties with Chris Gayle in Test Match Sixes

New Zealand's seasoned cricketer Tim Southee has matched the renowned Chris Gayle's notable record of 98 sixes in Test cricket, placing him in joint-fourth on the all-time list.

Southee accomplished this feat during his 107th and concluding Test for New Zealand, facing off against England at Seddon Park.

During the Test, Southee delivered a rapid-fire performance with three sixes in just 10 balls, reaching 23 runs and contributing to New Zealand's total of 315 for nine by the end of the opening day's play.

