Tim Southee Ties with Chris Gayle in Test Match Sixes

New Zealand cricketer Tim Southee tied with Chris Gayle's record of 98 sixes in Test matches, placing him joint-fourth on the all-time list. This achievement came during his 107th and final Test against England at Seddon Park. England's Ben Stokes tops the list with 133 sixes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamilton | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:19 IST
New Zealand's seasoned cricketer Tim Southee has matched the renowned Chris Gayle's notable record of 98 sixes in Test cricket, placing him in joint-fourth on the all-time list.

Southee accomplished this feat during his 107th and concluding Test for New Zealand, facing off against England at Seddon Park.

During the Test, Southee delivered a rapid-fire performance with three sixes in just 10 balls, reaching 23 runs and contributing to New Zealand's total of 315 for nine by the end of the opening day's play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

