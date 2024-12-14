Gulbadin Naib Fined for Umpire Dissent in Zimbabwe T20I

Afghan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib received a fine equating to 15% of his match fee after a display of dissent towards an umpire's decision during a T20I clash against Zimbabwe on Friday.

The incident occurred in Harare during the second encounter of a three-match series, which Afghanistan clinched by 50 runs to level the series. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the punishment in a statement issued Saturday.

The controversy unfolded in the 11th over when Naib reacted to an lbw appeal denied off Rashid Khan's bowling against Zimbabwe's Tashinga Musekiwa. Despite the lack of DRS, Naib appeared to mock with a prayer gesture and sought an improbable review. Consequent to the incident, Naib accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft, and a demerit point was added to his record, but a formal hearing was unnecessary.

