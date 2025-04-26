Left Menu

Punjab Kings Triumph: Priyansh and Prabhsimran's Stellar Stand

Young batsmen Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh's scintillating half-centuries propelled Punjab Kings to a commanding 201 for 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. The duo's formidable 120-run opening partnership set the tone for the challenging total, leaving KKR bowlers struggling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:22 IST
In an impressive display of batting prowess, young cricketers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh powered Punjab Kings to 201 for 4 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL showdown. Their stirring half-centuries and solid 120-run opening partnership proved key in setting a daunting target.

Choosing to bat first, the Punjab Kings got off to a dynamite start. Priyansh Arya, who achieved the fourth joint-fastest IPL century earlier this season, scored a rapid 69 off 35 balls. Teammate Prabhsimran Singh ensured the momentum continued by hitting 83 off 49 balls. The pair dominated until the 12th over, leaving KKR's bowlers struggling for breakthroughs.

KKR's bowling attack saw Vaibhav Arora taking two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell chipped in with one wicket each. Strategic team changes marked the match, with Punjab Kings introducing Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai, and KKR opting for Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

