High Court Examines Allegations of Fake Degree Against UP Deputy CM

The Allahabad High Court has taken up a petition against Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. The petition alleges Maurya used a 'fake' degree to secure both a petrol pump licence and his candidacy in elections.

Previously dismissed because it was filed past the deadline, the case gained new life when the Supreme Court mandated the delay be excused, ordering the High Court to consider the merits of the petition. RTI activist Diwakar Nath Tripathi argues that Maurya's degree, purportedly from Prayagraj-based Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, is from an institution labeled 'fake' by the UGC.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh has scheduled a hearing for May 6. This case traces back to an earlier filing dismissed by a lower court, granting the petitioner 30 days for appeal. Missing this window, the petitioner turned to the Supreme Court, which has now paved the way for the High Court's reassessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)