Launch of Ayushman Vay Vandana Card for Elderly in Delhi

On Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed plans for the official launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card on April 28, aimed at providing complimentary healthcare for seniors in Delhi aged 70 and above.

The event, which will see Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as chief guests, is set to take place at Thyagraj Stadium. The initiative underscores the government's objective to alleviate healthcare-related financial burdens for the elderly.

Puri criticized the prior Delhi administration, attributing the previous lack of access to such benefits to political motives. He reaffirmed the government's dedication to ensuring longevity and financial relief for senior citizens.

