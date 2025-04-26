India's Technological Leap: Youth-Driven Innovation and Progress

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi underscored the pivotal role of youth in propelling India's growth through technological innovation during a recent event. Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors' conference at Raj Bhavan, he stressed that the country's future rests on the proactive engagement of its young population in pioneering advancements.

Highlighting the rapid evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Governor Ravi urged the nation not to merely adapt, but to lead in technological domains. He emphasized AI's growing impact on learning, employment, and governance, which reflects the need for strategic efforts to integrate these advancements into various sectors.

During the conference, which gathered academic leaders and experts, discussions also focused on breaking down institutional silos in higher education. Governor Ravi mentioned that fostering collaboration and innovation is essential for India to harness its full potential, aiming to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)