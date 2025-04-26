India's Technological Leap: Youth-Driven Innovation and Progress
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi emphasized the crucial role of youth in driving India's technological advancement during a conference at Raj Bhavan. He noted the shift in sectors due to AI and called for collaborative efforts in higher education to dismantle existing silos and foster innovation.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi underscored the pivotal role of youth in propelling India's growth through technological innovation during a recent event. Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors' conference at Raj Bhavan, he stressed that the country's future rests on the proactive engagement of its young population in pioneering advancements.
Highlighting the rapid evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Governor Ravi urged the nation not to merely adapt, but to lead in technological domains. He emphasized AI's growing impact on learning, employment, and governance, which reflects the need for strategic efforts to integrate these advancements into various sectors.
During the conference, which gathered academic leaders and experts, discussions also focused on breaking down institutional silos in higher education. Governor Ravi mentioned that fostering collaboration and innovation is essential for India to harness its full potential, aiming to become a developed nation by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Pursued: Extradition of 26/11 Mumbai Attack Accused
Tensions Rise as Russia Advances in Ukraine's Sumy Region
U.S. Dollar Plummets Amid Economic Uncertainty and Tariff Strife
Dollar's Decline: A Shift Towards Safe Havens Amid Economic Uncertainty
Scheffler Takes Early Lead in Masters Showdown Against McIlroy