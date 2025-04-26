Left Menu

India's Technological Leap: Youth-Driven Innovation and Progress

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi emphasized the crucial role of youth in driving India's technological advancement during a conference at Raj Bhavan. He noted the shift in sectors due to AI and called for collaborative efforts in higher education to dismantle existing silos and foster innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:21 IST
India's Technological Leap: Youth-Driven Innovation and Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi underscored the pivotal role of youth in propelling India's growth through technological innovation during a recent event. Speaking at the Vice-Chancellors' conference at Raj Bhavan, he stressed that the country's future rests on the proactive engagement of its young population in pioneering advancements.

Highlighting the rapid evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Governor Ravi urged the nation not to merely adapt, but to lead in technological domains. He emphasized AI's growing impact on learning, employment, and governance, which reflects the need for strategic efforts to integrate these advancements into various sectors.

During the conference, which gathered academic leaders and experts, discussions also focused on breaking down institutional silos in higher education. Governor Ravi mentioned that fostering collaboration and innovation is essential for India to harness its full potential, aiming to become a developed nation by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025