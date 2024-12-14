Left Menu

Parliamentarians Set to Clash in TB Awareness Cricket Match

A cross-party delegation of MPs, led by Anurag Singh Thakur, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to invite him as the Chief Guest for a TB awareness cricket match. The event, featuring selected MPs, will be held on December 15 at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:44 IST
Parliamentarians Set to Clash in TB Awareness Cricket Match
Delegation of MPs led by Anurag Singh Thakur invites LS Speaker Om Birla to TB Awareness Friendship Cricket Match. (Picture: SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of camaraderie, a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) led by Anurag Singh Thakur, former Union Minister and MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The delegation extended an invitation to Speaker Birla to serve as the Chief Guest for an upcoming cricket match designed to promote tuberculosis awareness.

Slated for December 15, the TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match will feature selected MPs across party lines in a 20-over friendly at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. According to SAI Media, Speaker Birla graciously accepted the invitation. Anurag Singh Thakur will captain the Lok Sabha Speaker XI, while Kiren Rijiju will lead the Rajya Sabha Chairman XI.

This event coincides with Parliament's winter session, which began on November 25 and runs until December 20. The session has seen early adjournments due to disruptions, though a two-day debate on the Constitution's 75th anniversary commenced last Friday in Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024