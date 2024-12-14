Parliamentarians Set to Clash in TB Awareness Cricket Match

In a show of camaraderie, a delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) led by Anurag Singh Thakur, former Union Minister and MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The delegation extended an invitation to Speaker Birla to serve as the Chief Guest for an upcoming cricket match designed to promote tuberculosis awareness.

Slated for December 15, the TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match will feature selected MPs across party lines in a 20-over friendly at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. According to SAI Media, Speaker Birla graciously accepted the invitation. Anurag Singh Thakur will captain the Lok Sabha Speaker XI, while Kiren Rijiju will lead the Rajya Sabha Chairman XI.

This event coincides with Parliament's winter session, which began on November 25 and runs until December 20. The session has seen early adjournments due to disruptions, though a two-day debate on the Constitution's 75th anniversary commenced last Friday in Lok Sabha.

