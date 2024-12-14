Indian Chess Prodigy D. Gukesh: The Youngest World Champion

In a monumental achievement for Indian chess, 18-year-old Grandmaster D. Gukesh has claimed the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 title, becoming the youngest champion in history. Gukesh's outstanding performance against reigning champion Ding Liren of China marks a new milestone for India in the global chess arena.

Gukesh secured his historic win with a score of 7.5-6.5, breaking the long-standing record held by Garry Kasparov. Celebrated by Nitin Narang, President of the All-India Chess Federation, Gukesh's victory highlights not only his exceptional skill and focus but also his emergence as a role model for young enthusiasts worldwide.

The triumph comes as a result of Gukesh's dedication and the collective efforts of his team, including the expertise of mentor Viswanathan Anand and coaches like Grzegorz Gajewski. As the second Indian after Anand to hold this title, Gukesh's victory is seen as the dawn of a new chapter in Indian chess, promising further global accomplishments.

