India's Kartikeya Goel Triumphs at Commonwealth Karate Championships

Kartikeya Goel, a Delhi-based para-athlete, has made India proud by winning two gold medals at the Commonwealth Karate Championships in South Africa. Overcoming significant challenges, he is now a trailblazer for Indian para-athletes. Kartikeya's journey is a testament to perseverance and has earned him global recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:24 IST
Kartikeya Goel (Photo: World Karate Federation ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Kartikeya Goel, a celebrated para-athlete, has done India proud by clinching two gold medals at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships 2024. The prestigious event took place in Durban, South Africa, on November 28 and 29, marking a significant achievement for the 22-year-old.

Despite his hearing and vision loss from meningitis, Goel has triumphed on the international stage, becoming the first para-karateka to win two consecutive Continental Championships under the Asian Karate Federation. His victories have not only elevated him to the 3rd spot in the world rankings but have also inspired many.

Kartikeya's career is decorated with accolades, including his success at the 2022 US Open and several championships across the globe. His dedication and indomitable spirit continue to inspire countless others, truly underscoring his role as a beacon of hope and determination in Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

