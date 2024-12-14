India's Kartikeya Goel Triumphs at Commonwealth Karate Championships

Delhi's Kartikeya Goel, a celebrated para-athlete, has done India proud by clinching two gold medals at the 11th Commonwealth Karate Championships 2024. The prestigious event took place in Durban, South Africa, on November 28 and 29, marking a significant achievement for the 22-year-old.

Despite his hearing and vision loss from meningitis, Goel has triumphed on the international stage, becoming the first para-karateka to win two consecutive Continental Championships under the Asian Karate Federation. His victories have not only elevated him to the 3rd spot in the world rankings but have also inspired many.

Kartikeya's career is decorated with accolades, including his success at the 2022 US Open and several championships across the globe. His dedication and indomitable spirit continue to inspire countless others, truly underscoring his role as a beacon of hope and determination in Indian sports.

