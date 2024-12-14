Chaos on the Field: Unprecedented Ending at Union Berlin
A Bundesliga match between Bochum and Union Berlin was marred when Bochum's goalkeeper, Patrick Drewes, was struck by an object thrown from the stands. The game was temporarily suspended and ended with unusual conditions as both teams chose not to score after it resumed.
- Country:
- Germany
The Bundesliga game between Bochum and Union Berlin descended into chaos when Bochum's goalkeeper, Patrick Drewes, was hit on the head by an object thrown from the stands, leading to a temporary suspension of the match.
Drewes, struck in added time at 1-1, was examined medically as the referee halted the game, escorting both teams off the field. After a 25-minute pause, play resumed with striker Philipp Hofmann replacing Drewes.
In a rare gesture, both teams agreed not to score, choosing to run down the clock in a display of camaraderie despite the discord. The game concluded with Bochum at a disadvantage, having only nine players due to Drewes' injury and a prior red card.
(With inputs from agencies.)