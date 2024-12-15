Storms Silence Final T20: South Africa Triumphs
The final T20 international match between South Africa and Pakistan was canceled due to heavy thunderstorms without any play. This sealed the series 2-0 in favor of South Africa. The teams are set to face off in a series of one-day internationals starting Tuesday in Paarl.
The anticipated final T20 international between South Africa and Pakistan ended in disappointment, as heavy thunderstorms led to the match being abandoned without a single ball bowled.
Despite nature's intervention, South Africa claimed the series victory, having secured back-to-back wins earlier in Durban and Pretoria.
Attention now turns to the three one-day internationals, commencing Tuesday in Paarl, as both teams prepare for the upcoming encounters.
