Storms Silence Final T20: South Africa Triumphs

The final T20 international match between South Africa and Pakistan was canceled due to heavy thunderstorms without any play. This sealed the series 2-0 in favor of South Africa. The teams are set to face off in a series of one-day internationals starting Tuesday in Paarl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:49 IST
The anticipated final T20 international between South Africa and Pakistan ended in disappointment, as heavy thunderstorms led to the match being abandoned without a single ball bowled.

Despite nature's intervention, South Africa claimed the series victory, having secured back-to-back wins earlier in Durban and Pretoria.

Attention now turns to the three one-day internationals, commencing Tuesday in Paarl, as both teams prepare for the upcoming encounters.

