Storms Silence Final T20: South Africa Triumphs

The anticipated final T20 international between South Africa and Pakistan ended in disappointment, as heavy thunderstorms led to the match being abandoned without a single ball bowled.

Despite nature's intervention, South Africa claimed the series victory, having secured back-to-back wins earlier in Durban and Pretoria.

Attention now turns to the three one-day internationals, commencing Tuesday in Paarl, as both teams prepare for the upcoming encounters.

