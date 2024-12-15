Travis Head Shines with Another Century Despite Bumrah's Test
Australian cricketer Travis Head scored his third century against India, making a significant contribution alongside Steve Smith in the third Test. Despite strong bowling from Jasprit Bumrah, Head remained proactive and positive, focusing on the team's success rather than individual milestones.
Travis Head expressed delight after scoring another century against India, admitting he was fortunate against a fierce spell by Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test.
Head's solid 152, his third hundred against India in recent innings, played a crucial role alongside Steve Smith's 101, pushing Australia to a strong 405 for 7. 'Facing Jasprit, I got lucky in a few spells. He targets the base, and it's about reacting. His bouncer is significant,' Head stated.
Reflecting on his performance, Head emphasized the importance of a positive approach rather than focusing solely on runs. He commended Smith, highlighting their partnership's role in securing Australia's advantage. 'It's not about milestones but contributing to the team,' Head concluded.
