Travis Head Shines with Another Century Despite Bumrah's Test

Travis Head expressed delight after scoring another century against India, admitting he was fortunate against a fierce spell by Jasprit Bumrah in the third Test.

Head's solid 152, his third hundred against India in recent innings, played a crucial role alongside Steve Smith's 101, pushing Australia to a strong 405 for 7. 'Facing Jasprit, I got lucky in a few spells. He targets the base, and it's about reacting. His bouncer is significant,' Head stated.

Reflecting on his performance, Head emphasized the importance of a positive approach rather than focusing solely on runs. He commended Smith, highlighting their partnership's role in securing Australia's advantage. 'It's not about milestones but contributing to the team,' Head concluded.

