Travis Head's Stellar Century Puts Australia in Command

Following a commanding century in the third Test against India at Brisbane, Australian batter Travis Head expressed his satisfaction with his remarkable performance. Head, alongside Steve Smith, propelled Australia into a strong position, leaving India on the back foot during the second day of play.

In his post-match comments, Head said, "It's pretty special to score after my Adelaide Oval ton. Remaining positive and spending time in the middle were key. Credit to the top three for fending off the new ball, making my innings easier." Head also praised Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his challenging deliveries, acknowledging him as a formidable opponent.

Head expressed admiration for batting alongside Steve Smith, stating that Smith's footwork encouraged proactive play. Looking forward, he emphasized the strategic importance of the new ball and expressed contentment with the team's effort against India. He concluded, highlighting Smith's return to form and Australia's strong position at 405/7 by the end of day two.

