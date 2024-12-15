Brijinder Singh Stays Course as IGU President Amidst Parallel Elections

Brijinder Singh has been re-elected as president of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) in uncontested elections held during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), securing a second term.

While Singh, SK Sharma, and Sanjiv Rattan were elected to key IGU positions without opposition, a rival faction led by Harish Shetty is conducting a parallel AGM.

Singh, advocating legal compliance, dismissed criticisms about the timing of the election, highlighting a sponsorship deal with Hero MotoCorp as a major step forward for the IGU.

(With inputs from agencies.)