Brijinder Singh Stays Course as IGU President Amidst Parallel Elections
Brijinder Singh was re-elected president of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) unopposed, alongside SK Sharma and Sanjiv Rattan. The elections were legally supervised amid a parallel AGM by a rival faction. Singh emphasized legal compliance and growth plans, bolstered by a new sponsorship deal with Hero MotoCorp to enhance Indian golf.
Brijinder Singh has been re-elected as president of the Indian Golf Union (IGU) in uncontested elections held during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), securing a second term.
While Singh, SK Sharma, and Sanjiv Rattan were elected to key IGU positions without opposition, a rival faction led by Harish Shetty is conducting a parallel AGM.
Singh, advocating legal compliance, dismissed criticisms about the timing of the election, highlighting a sponsorship deal with Hero MotoCorp as a major step forward for the IGU.
