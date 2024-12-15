Left Menu

Cricket Dynamics: Head and Smith's Dominance at Gabba

Australian cricketers Travis Head and Steve Smith delivered a stellar performance against India at the Gabba, echoing their success in the World Test Championship final. Their partnership redefined the series, taking Australia closer to securing a spot in the finals and challenging India’s aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:34 IST
In a gripping cricket match at the Gabba on Sunday, Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith revived memories of their historic performance in the World Test Championship final against India.

The duo's formidable partnership saw Smith scoring 101 while Head smashed 152, propelling Australia to a commanding position with a total of 405 for seven. This feat mirrored their combined 285 runs in the WTC final at The Oval, marking yet another setback for India.

After impressive dismissals by Jasprit Bumrah, the Australians nonetheless managed to undo India's strong morning session. Australia's victory would inch them closer to the WTC final, simultaneously dimming India's hopes for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

