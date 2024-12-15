Cricket Dynamics: Head and Smith's Dominance at Gabba

In a gripping cricket match at the Gabba on Sunday, Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith revived memories of their historic performance in the World Test Championship final against India.

The duo's formidable partnership saw Smith scoring 101 while Head smashed 152, propelling Australia to a commanding position with a total of 405 for seven. This feat mirrored their combined 285 runs in the WTC final at The Oval, marking yet another setback for India.

After impressive dismissals by Jasprit Bumrah, the Australians nonetheless managed to undo India's strong morning session. Australia's victory would inch them closer to the WTC final, simultaneously dimming India's hopes for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)